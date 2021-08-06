Cancel
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines police say resident shot intruder in self-defense

We Are Iowa
 5 days ago
Police in Des Moines say a resident shot an armed intruder who broke into an apartment overnight.

Police say the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday, when a man armed with a handgun broke into an apartment along Lincoln Avenue.

Police say the intruder assaulted and threatened residents inside the apartment before he was shot by one of the residents. Investigators say the intruder fled the scene and later showed up with a bullet wound at an emergency room. He is expected to recover.

Police did not release the names of the victims or the accused intruder and have not announced any arrests in the case.

Des Moines local news

