Lamar Jackson activated from COVID-19 list, should practice on Saturday

Lamar Jackson is back. Well... not totally.

Jackson was inside the team facility on Friday morning while his team was on the field practicing. He missed his eighth practice since testing positive for COVID-19 on July 27 and isolating for the NFL mandated ten days for unvaccinated players.

The Ravens activated the star quarterback from the COVID-19 list on Friday afternoon, about a couple hours after practice ended.

His activation means he should practice when the Ravens get back on the field on Saturday.

"He’ll be back as soon as he can be. I’m excited for that. Looking forward to it," said Head Coach John Harbaugh immediately following Friday's practice.

One guy who did make his camp debut on Friday was running back Gus Edwards. He also tested positive for COVID before camp.

"He looked real good," said Harbaugh. "You could tell he was working out. He was able to work out. It’s different. He might have gotten it two weeks before he came back. You just never know when guys got it. So, I think he was able to actually train on his own in the last ten days and he sure looked like it today."

Newly signed veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston suited up for the first time as a Raven. He only participated in the first portion of practice.

"That was part of the plan with Justin. We’re going to have to work him back in. We want to work him back in," said Harbaugh. "I think he went individual and then a couple of the early group periods and then he was out."

Speaking of out, receivers Marquise Brown (hamstring), Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin (hamstring) missed practice. So did guard Kevin Zeitler (foot) and safety DeShon Elliott (non-COVID sickness). Defensive tackle Brandon Williams returned.

A new injury to keep an eye on involves veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith. He was carted off the field after what appeared to be a right leg injury.

