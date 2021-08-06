Cancel
Michigan State

INTERACTIVE MAP: COVID-19 protocols at Michigan colleges, universities for Fall 2021

By Bianca Cseke
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 5 days ago
As the Fall 2021 semester approaches, Michigan's public universities and community colleges have been releasing their COVID-19 protocols regarding mask and vaccinations.

RELATED: WATCH: GVSU announces fall semester COVID-19 protocols, requiring vaccines

RELATED: MSU to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for all students, faculty and staff

RELATED: Wayne State University mandating COVID-19 vaccines for upcoming fall semester

RELATED: University of Michigan will require COVID-19 vaccine for all students, faculty & staff

RELATED: WMU requires masks to be worn indoors, effective immediately

See the requirements at the state's public universities and Michigan's community colleges as of Aug. 6, 2021:

