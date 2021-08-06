19-story apartment tower pitched near MFA in Boston’s Fenway

Massachusetts’s COVID state of emergency lifted on June 15, 2021, marking the end of most of the state’s pandemic-related mandates. For a month or so, it almost felt like things were getting back to some sort of normal. But cases are on the rise again, thanks to the delta variant; too many restaurants are not getting federal relief funds they were promised; labor shortages continue; and many restaurants are rolling back to stricter masking and distancing (some are even requiring proof of vaccination.)