19-story apartment tower pitched near MFA in Boston’s Fenway
The project will also include a partnership between Tremont Asset Management and Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology, which is moving to Roxbury’s Nubian Square.www.bizjournals.com
The project will also include a partnership between Tremont Asset Management and Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology, which is moving to Roxbury’s Nubian Square.www.bizjournals.com
The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/boston
Comments / 0