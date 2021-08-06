Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Live Nation Allows Artists to Require Vaccination or Proof of Negative Test Result for U.S. Concerts

By Jem Aswad
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SSM8q_0bK3r50v00

As the live-music industry resumes operations while the Covid-19 variant spreads across the globe, Live Nation has issued a “best practices” document to artist teams for its events.

According to the document, which was obtained by Variety , artists performing at its venues can  require proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test for entry, and effective October 4, “all employees in the U.S. [must] be vaccinated to enter one of our events, venues or offices – with limited exceptions as may be required by law.” The document was signed by Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino.

Because Covid protocols vary state by state, practices for live events have varied as well. But as the variant continues to disrupt lives and livelihoods all over the world, Live Nation — the world’s largest live entertainment company — evidently has seen fit to put standard practices into place.

The document follows in full below.

All –

It has been great to see events make such a strong return across the U.S., with demand for concerts and festivals continuing to outpace our expectations.

LIVE NATION SHOWS

We are working to ensure we are reopening in the best way possible for staff, artists, crew, fans, and communities at large. Our teams have worked together to put new processes in place so that artists doing shows with Live Nation in the U.S. can require all attendees and staff to be fully vaccinated or show a negative test result for entry, where permitted by law. We believe this is a great model, and we have already implemented this successfully at many major shows including Lollapalooza. We know people are eager to return to live events and we hope these measures encourage even more people to get vaccinated. That is the number one thing anyone can do to take care of those around them and we are encouraging as many shows as possible to adopt this model.

EMPLOYEE VAX REQUIREMENT

In support of this model and to continue leading by example, we will be requiring that all employees in the U.S. be vaccinated to enter one of our events, venues or offices – with limited exceptions as may be required by law. This requirement will go into effect October 4, when our offices are set to reopen their doors for flex work, and to allow on-site staff a few weeks to get vaccinated if they haven’t already. HR will share more details on this soon. As a reminder we are providing an extra paid day off for every dose so you can schedule appointments easily. We’ve seen great vaccination enthusiasm among our staff so far, and we want to ensure we’re taking every step possible to keep you all safe.

Our business and our industry is about uniting people and vaccines are one of the greatest tools for making sure that everyone can continue to enjoy live music together. We’ve gone through a lot this past year and it’s remarkable to see how far we’ve come. If you have any questions please don’t hesitate to reach out to your HR partner. And thank you for continuing to play a role in our continued success.

– Michael

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

27K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Nation#U S#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
MoviesVariety

Original Movies Are Becoming Streaming’s Most Popular Content, Led by Disney+

Even if they could be making more money from original movies if they were released via traditional theatrical distribution, it should come as some consolation to Disney that its movies have become the biggest draw among original programs on leading streaming services. That’s according to data provided exclusively to Variety...
Public HealthEDMTunes

Live Nation Will Let Artists Set Their Own COVID Protocols

Live Nation gave a “best practices” document to artists and their teams for its events, confirming the news. Touring artists will be able to set their own COVID-19 entry protocols at shows. In other words, artists are going to decide whether or not they would require audiences to be vaccinated, to present a negative test, or both. These practices will be effective as soon as October 4th. The document was signed by Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino.
Public Healthhotradiomaine.com

(News) Artists will Have Final Say on Covid Vaccine Rules for Concerts

Artists will have the power to make their concerts a vaccinated-only event. Live Nation will allow performers to have the final say about who they allow in their shows. Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino said in a memo, “We believe this is a great model, and we have already implemented this successfully at many major shows, including Lollapalooza. We know people are eager to return to live events, and we hope these measures encourage even more people to get vaccinated. That is the number one thing anyone can do to take care of those around them, and we are encouraging as many shows as possible to adopt this model.”
New York City, NYboweryboogie.com

Bowery Ballroom and Mercury Lounge Require Proof of Vaccine for Entry

Live music is in full swing, but area clubs are taking extra precautions to curtail the spread of COVID-19. Esteemed venuesBowery Ballroom and Mercury Lounge now require all patrons to be fully vaccinated before attending a concert. Gig goers will need to show proof of vaccination for the foreseeable future. Along with a photo ID, proof of vaccination can be in the form of a paper copy, Excelsior Pass, Key to NYC Pass, or a digital image of a vaccination card. The neighborhood music clubs are also encouraging masks to be worn indoors when not eating or drinking.
Public Healthdancingastronaut.com

Live Nation issues ‘best practices’ document, allowing artists to dictate COVID-19 event protocol

In the wake of a somewhat turbulent return to live music as COVID-19 variants spread, entertainment giant, Live Nation has divulged that it will now allow artists to assert whether or not they will require negative COVID-19 tests or vaccinations at their shows in a recently issued “best practices” document. Already implementing the new strategy at Chicago’s Lollapalooza, Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino shared his full-fledged belief in the enactment of the new policies. “Our business and our industry is about uniting people and vaccines are one of the greatest tools for making sure that everyone can continue to enjoy live music together,” shared Rapino.
Worlddjmag.com

London club Heaven gives out 1000 Covid jabs on vaccination day

London club Heaven gave out 1,000 COVID-19 jabs on Sunday 8th August amid growing concerns about the low vaccination uptake among young people in the UK. The legendary LGTBQI+ Charing Cross venue — home to institution parties such as G-A-Y and Popcorn — opened its doors to both pre-bookings and walk-in appointments.
Public Safetycommunitynewscorp.com

China confirms death sentence for Canadian Schellenberg

Amid diplomatic tensions between China and Canada, a Chinese court upheld the death sentence of a Canadian drug trafficker. The Court of Appeal of Liaoning Province (northeast China) said on Tuesday that the death sentence imposed on Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg in January 2019 would stand. Ultimately, China’s Supreme People’s Court must uphold the death sentence.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Second Federal Court Blocks Biden Mandate Requiring Doctors To Perform Trans Surgeries Against Conscience

A federal court has blocked President Joe Biden’s mandate that would require doctors to perform transgender surgeries against their consciences. Judge Reed O’Connor of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Wichita Falls Division, granted “a permanent injunction” to the Christian plaintiffs “to be exempt from the government’s requirement to perform abortions and gender-transition procedures.”
New York City, NYmarketresearchtelecast.com

A young woman who rummages through the waste of New York stores and exposes her excesses becomes a star of the Internet, achieving millions of views

A New York City activist has become a social media star by rummaging through junk from department stores and shaming them in her millions of views for throwing away food, medical supplies, designer clothes and usable furniture. . Anna Sacks, nicknamed ‘The Trash Walker’ in Instagram Y TikTok, has been...

Comments / 0

Community Policy