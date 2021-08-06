Live Nation Allows Artists to Require Vaccination or Proof of Negative Test Result for U.S. Concerts

As the live-music industry resumes operations while the Covid-19 variant spreads across the globe, Live Nation has issued a “best practices” document to artist teams for its events.

According to the document, which was obtained by Variety , artists performing at its venues can require proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test for entry, and effective October 4, “all employees in the U.S. [must] be vaccinated to enter one of our events, venues or offices – with limited exceptions as may be required by law.” The document was signed by Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino.

Because Covid protocols vary state by state, practices for live events have varied as well. But as the variant continues to disrupt lives and livelihoods all over the world, Live Nation — the world’s largest live entertainment company — evidently has seen fit to put standard practices into place.

The document follows in full below.

All –

It has been great to see events make such a strong return across the U.S., with demand for concerts and festivals continuing to outpace our expectations.

LIVE NATION SHOWS

We are working to ensure we are reopening in the best way possible for staff, artists, crew, fans, and communities at large. Our teams have worked together to put new processes in place so that artists doing shows with Live Nation in the U.S. can require all attendees and staff to be fully vaccinated or show a negative test result for entry, where permitted by law. We believe this is a great model, and we have already implemented this successfully at many major shows including Lollapalooza. We know people are eager to return to live events and we hope these measures encourage even more people to get vaccinated. That is the number one thing anyone can do to take care of those around them and we are encouraging as many shows as possible to adopt this model.

EMPLOYEE VAX REQUIREMENT

In support of this model and to continue leading by example, we will be requiring that all employees in the U.S. be vaccinated to enter one of our events, venues or offices – with limited exceptions as may be required by law. This requirement will go into effect October 4, when our offices are set to reopen their doors for flex work, and to allow on-site staff a few weeks to get vaccinated if they haven’t already. HR will share more details on this soon. As a reminder we are providing an extra paid day off for every dose so you can schedule appointments easily. We’ve seen great vaccination enthusiasm among our staff so far, and we want to ensure we’re taking every step possible to keep you all safe.

Our business and our industry is about uniting people and vaccines are one of the greatest tools for making sure that everyone can continue to enjoy live music together. We’ve gone through a lot this past year and it’s remarkable to see how far we’ve come. If you have any questions please don’t hesitate to reach out to your HR partner. And thank you for continuing to play a role in our continued success.

– Michael