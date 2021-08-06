Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Opinion: With roster moves by Heat and Bulls, NBA's Eastern Conference has become wide open

By Jeff Zillgitt, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

The Miami Heat are back at it again.

Pat Riley wants to win and win, and when there’s no more winning left, he wants to win some more.

Some folks do have it all. Or at least want it all.

The Heat president and general manager Andy Elisburg, often the unheralded salary cap gold medalist behind the Heat’s roster moves, reconfigured the lineup again, giving Miami coach Erik Spoelstra players who could get back to the NBA Finals.

In an ever-changing NBA, the Heat added Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker to All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo while retaining free agent Victor Oladipo and restricted free agent Duncan Robinson.

FREE AGENCY TRACKER: Keep tabs on all the offseason moves

WINNERS AND LOSERS: Who made the most of early free agent frenzy?

WEST FAVORITE? Lakers build title-contending, yet combustible, roster

After advancing to the 2020 Finals, the Heat finished sixth in the East last season. That’s not what the Heat expected, and not one to be content, Riley sought improvement.

But he’s not the only one.

There is a pervading theme among some, but not all, teams: Make a strong push to win now because it’s possible to win the conference and reach the Finals in the right circumstance.

Since LeBron James left the East, it’s been wide open.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dxoMP_0bK3qpCN00
All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo will have plenty of help with the new roster additions in Miami. Chuck Cook, USA TODAY Sports

In the past three seasons, three different teams from the East have reached the Finals and five different teams have played in the conference finals. There’s no reason not to believe two different teams will play in the East finals and that a different team will represent the East in the Finals for the fourth consecutive season in 2022.

It could be Brooklyn and Philadelphia. Throw Chicago into the mix. Boston has talent. New York improved. Milwaukee is still a contender. Atlanta wants to establish itself as an annual top-four team in the East.

While maybe not ready to crack the top four in the conference, Charlotte will compete for a playoff spot, and Washington, another playoff team from last season, improved its roster.

Before the next season begins, the East is to be 6-8 teams deep when it comes to potential conference finalists.

The East is deep. It might not be parity like the NFL created but it is variety – and it’s good for the league. The conference finals with Phoenix-Los Angeles Clippers and Atlanta-Milwaukee and then the Finals with Phoenix-Milwaukee were entertaining and provided one of the more memorable first-time Finals performances from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The last few seasons have shown that there is some unpredictability to who reaches the Finals, and it has given some teams motivation to take calculated risks. Who knows what’s going to happen? Who will stay healthy? Who will have too many injuries to overcome?

Chicago wasn’t content. The Bulls wanted accelerated improvement, not incremental wins season over season. They added Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso alongside Zach LaVine and Nik Vucevic.

The Wizards made the playoffs last season but they want more – to show Bradley Beal they have a team that can move up in the East. They added Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell.

The Knicks finished fourth last season. How much better will they be after bringing in Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier?

We’re still waiting on the Sixers to make a deal involving Ben Simmons, a move that could further shape the East.

Championship windows open and close quickly. That’s as clear as ever, and teams want to take advantage of the opportunity before it's gone in the blink of a season.

Follow Jeff Zillgitt on Twitter @JeffZillgitt .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Opinion: With roster moves by Heat and Bulls, NBA's Eastern Conference has become wide open

Comments / 1

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

216K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Zach Lavine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Heat And Bulls#Eastern Conference#The Miami Heat#Lakers#Usa Today Sports#Phoenix Milwaukee#Wizards#Sixers#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
NFL
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Related
NBAourcommunitynow.com

Bulls Interested in Signing 4-Time NBA All-Star: Report

How would this starting 5 for the Chicago Bulls sound for an opening night lineup?. Some Bulls fans may love or hate this look, but the next question is how would this even work? The two names that should jump out are DeMar DeRozan and TJ McConnell, because neither is currently a member of the Bulls roster.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Chicago Bulls Reportedly Willing To Offer $150M To Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder struggled during his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. After a solid year with Oklahoma City, where Schroder was in the running for Sixth Man Of The Year, the Lakers traded for him during the offseason. Schroder was seen as a replacement for Rajon Rondo, someone who could come in when LeBron James and Anthony Davis rested and coordinate the offense. And while he had a modest start, he encountered struggles in the second half of the season.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Miami Heat Can Create The Real Superteam With Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry And Kevin Love

The Miami Heat are a team that went to the Finals during the 2019-20 season, with Jimmy Butler as the star that led them there. It is clear that they have good pieces on the roster, but it seems as though they are a step away from true contention. This year's playoffs showed that, as they were unceremoniously swept by the Milwaukee Bucks, who are now in the NBA Finals.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Miami

The Miami Heat are a team who could use a big move in the NBA offseason. They have been linked to some big-name players but have not done anything just yet. This could be the offseason that the front office has been waiting for to land a big name, either in a trade or in free agency.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets’ Kevin Durant roasts Team USA teammate, Bulls guard Zach LaVine on IG live at the Olympics

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant just won’t let his Team USA teammate and Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine off the hook at the Tokyo Olympics. Durant went on Instagram live to document his Olympic experience and found LaVine as his favorite roast subject. KD poked fun at LaVine’s defense, giving Bulls head coach Billy Donovan a shoutout and a promise that he’ll have the high-flying guard finally play some defense.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Blockbuster Trade Idea: The Miami Heat Could Go All-In For Damian Lillard

The Miami Heat are a team that made the NBA Finals during the 2019-20 season behind the performances of their two All-Stars, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. While the duo had a great run to the Finals during the NBA bubble, they were quickly eliminated in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks this season. While the Bucks were clearly a better team, that doesn't mean that the Miami Heat won't be able to compete in the future.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Spurs sign-and-trade features Lauri Markkanen to San Antonio

Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic make up a strong Eastern Conference duo for the Chicago Bulls, but this team still seems to be missing some pieces to be a true playoff threat. Making the move to bring in Vucevic at the NBA trade deadline last season was surely a statement move by Chicago, but could also mean the end of Lauri Markkanen’s time with the team.
NBAbleachernation.com

REPORT(S): Bulls Working on a Three-Team Trade Involving Lonzo Ball and Lauri Markkannen

Reports have suggested that Lonzo Ball is ready to commit to the Chicago Bulls, but the question has remained … how?. Will Ball look to sign an offer sheet that the Pelicans could end up matching, or will the Bulls and Pelicans be able to land on a sign-and-trade deal when free agency opens at 5:00 p.m.? Well, the latter has been the talk of the Twitterverse lately, with The Athletic’s John Hollinger first reporting of a potential three-team deal between the Hornets, Bulls, and Pelicans.
NBABleacher Report

Heat Rumors: Andre Iguodala's $15m Contract Option Declined; Warriors Linked

The Miami Heat have reportedly decided to decline the $15 million club option in the contract of wing Andre Iguodala for the 2021-22 season, which will make him an unrestricted free agent. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news Sunday. Iguodala spent six seasons with Warriors, winning three championships and was...

Comments / 1

Community Policy