CoveCare Center is honored to be the recipient of a $3500 grant from the United Way of Westchester and Putnam as part of its COVID-19 Response efforts. The grant will support CoveCare Center’s ability to provide essential items to those in need throughout our community. Since 2018, CoveCare has provided items such as soap, shampoo, toothpaste, diapers and more to children up to age 19 and their families. The funding from the United Way of Westchester and Putnam will allow CoveCare to expand its reach and help even more community members in need of assistance.