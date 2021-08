Why is Alec Baldwin so upset that Andrew Cuomo resigned from his post after an investigation found that the now-former New York governor had sexually harassed 11 women?. New York Attorney General Letitia James released the findings of a months-long investigation on Tuesday, which concluded that Cuomo had violated federal and state laws by repeatedly sexually harassing colleagues. In addition to unwanted physical contact and inappropriate comments, James said, the investigation found that “the governor and his senior staff took actions to retaliate” against at least one former employee who had come forward to accuse him.