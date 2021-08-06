REO Speedwagon Withdraw From Sturgis Due to Positive COVID Test in Their Camp

REO Speedwagon is the latest band that has been affected by a positive COVID-19 case within their camp. The band released the following statement via their Facebook page: “Attention Sturgis, SD fans! Unfortunately, while we have been practicing CDC and locally recommended COVID-19 protocols on tour, members of the REO touring family still tested positive recently. Fortunately, everyone was vaccinated, and all are feeling fine despite the positive tests. However, for the safety of our band, crew members, venue staff, our families, and our awesome fans, we will regrettably be canceling our upcoming show in Sturgis, SD.”