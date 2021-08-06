Bill Burr Slams NBA Superstars for Teaming Up to Win ‘Bullsh*t’ Championships: ‘Grow a D*ck and Lead a Team’

The Warriors lost their second game to the Grizzlies in May. Steve Kerr has stated that before the team can even think about talking about being a team destined for the title again, they have to try and find out a way to become a great playoff team again. They have missed the postseason in its entirety for two years in a row now, so it is only natural for Kerr to be thinking like this. When you look at the betting odds, you will soon see that the Warriors might not be that far off from getting another championship. Some betting sites are putting the Warriors at fourth to win in the championship and they have a rate of +900. The Warriors are just behind the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Lakers. They are also behind the Milwaukee Bucks, who are playing fantastically this season.