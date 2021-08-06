Bill Burr Slams NBA Superstars for Teaming Up to Win ‘Bullsh*t’ Championships: ‘Grow a D*ck and Lead a Team’
The Los Angeles Lakers had a busy offseason, acquiring aging talent on cheap contracts to form a super team for LeBron James and simultaneously anger comedian Bill Burr. “I’m getting sick of talking about it,” Burr said on Thursday’s episode of his Monday Morning podcast. “But it just drives me nuts. I’ll put on ESPN thinking, ‘this is gotta be it – they added too many free agents, finally somebody at ESPN is gonna say something.’ And they never do! They just act like it isn’t happening. They act like it’s good for the f*cking league!”www.mediaite.com
