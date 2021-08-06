Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Bill Burr Slams NBA Superstars for Teaming Up to Win ‘Bullsh*t’ Championships: ‘Grow a D*ck and Lead a Team’

By Brandon Contes
mediaite.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers had a busy offseason, acquiring aging talent on cheap contracts to form a super team for LeBron James and simultaneously anger comedian Bill Burr. “I’m getting sick of talking about it,” Burr said on Thursday’s episode of his Monday Morning podcast. “But it just drives me nuts. I’ll put on ESPN thinking, ‘this is gotta be it – they added too many free agents, finally somebody at ESPN is gonna say something.’ And they never do! They just act like it isn’t happening. They act like it’s good for the f*cking league!”

www.mediaite.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Burr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#The Los Angeles Lakers#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Podcast
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAmediaite.com

Bill Burr Predicted It: Milwaukee Bucks Championship Celebration Leads to Covid Surge in Wisconsin

As Milwaukee Bucks fans enjoyed the team’s first NBA championship in 50 years, there was immediate concern over Covid-19, but it didn’t stop the celebrations last month. According to Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson, contract tracing and testing is ongoing, but the health department already identified 491 cases of Covid in connection with the celebrations. Health officials report those 491 people said they did attend the Deer District or a Bucks game “during their exposure or infectious periods.” Still, the state Department of Health Services would not guarantee those people caught the virus while attending a Bucks related event.
NBAYardbarker

Kawhi Leonard's surprising favorite NBA team growing up revealed

Kawhi Leonard is recognized for being a somewhat reserved character. Although the 30-year-old has on occasion offered certain glimpses into his personality, generally he is known for being stoic and kind of indifferent. As a result, any time fans learn anything new about the Los Angeles Clippers star, it immediately...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Kyle Kuzma Unveils Who His Favorite Lakers Teammate Was

Kyle Kuzma was a controversial player during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, although the controversy wasn't always fair. After the arrival of Anthony Davis, Kuzma's role on the team was diminished and it led to a lack of confidence while on the floor. Regardless, Kuzma has retained his value over the years, and he is now off to Washington where he gets a fresh start with the Wizards. Of course, Kuzma was sent to Washington as part of the package deal for Russell Westbrook.
NBAFanSided

Golden State Warriors showing renewed interest in blockbuster trade

The Golden State Warriors stayed put on NBA Draft night, selecting two promising lottery talents in Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. They also made the decision to cling tight to Andrew Wiggins and James Wiseman, two of their most widely mentioned trade assets. Now, however, the Dubs are back in...
NBABleacher Report

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Talks Roster, Buddy Hield Trade Rumors, More

The Los Angeles Lakers are going to have one of the most different-looking NBA rosters among contenders this coming season. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are still the centerpieces, but several new players now make up the supporting cast. L.A.'s overhaul began with the draft-day agreement with the Washington Wizards...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Metta Sandiford-Artest: ‘I was in the Jordan, Kobe, LeBron and Duncan era, Jordan would average 50 if he wanted to’

Former NBA player Metta Sandiford-Artest revealed how many points he thinks Michael Jordan would average in today’s game. “More than James Harden,” Artest said. “I was at the Jordan era. I was in the LeBron [James], Kobe [Bryant], [Tim] Duncan, and I was at the tail end. I’ve played with these guys. I’ve seen all the 3-point balls go up.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star cheers as her athlete beau triumphantly helps U.S. basketball team score a gold medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner is celebrating after her boyfriend, Team USA basketball star Devin Booker, helped his team to an Olympic gold medal.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Dennis Schröder Announces That He’s Signed With A New Team

The final big-name point guard in a strong class of free agent floor generals has finally joined a team for the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season. On Tuesday evening, Dennis Schröder announced that he will sign with the Boston Celtics. “I’m proud to announce that for the 2021-22 season, I’ll be...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former ESPN Host Trey Wingo Has Landed A New Job

On Tuesday afternoon, fans learned that longtime ESPN host Trey Wingo reportedly landed a new job. According to a report from Richard Deitsch of the Athletic, Wingo landed a job with Caesars. The former NFL Draft host now owns a new title: Chief Trends Officer and Brand Ambassador for Caesars Sportsbook.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on CJ McCollum Trade, Aron Baynes and More

While NBA free agents have only been able to officially sign deals with teams since Friday, there was a ton of news in the days leading up to those transactions getting finalized. A bunch of players have changed teams, and there have also been some major trades take place. But...
NBAFanSided

Boston Celtics: Dennis Schroder traded to Cs in B/R’s latest piece

The Boston Celtics may have remained quiet through the first week of 2021’s free agency period, but week number two has the potential to be rather explosive should recent rumblings prove to be true. According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, league sources have informed the NBA writer that the...
NBAslcdunk.com

Who Is Favored To Win The 2022 NBA Championship?

The Warriors lost their second game to the Grizzlies in May. Steve Kerr has stated that before the team can even think about talking about being a team destined for the title again, they have to try and find out a way to become a great playoff team again. They have missed the postseason in its entirety for two years in a row now, so it is only natural for Kerr to be thinking like this. When you look at the betting odds, you will soon see that the Warriors might not be that far off from getting another championship. Some betting sites are putting the Warriors at fourth to win in the championship and they have a rate of +900. The Warriors are just behind the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Lakers. They are also behind the Milwaukee Bucks, who are playing fantastically this season.
NBARadio Online

iHeartMedia and NBA Team Up for New Slate of Podcasts

IHeartMedia and the National Basketball Association (NBA), today announced a multi-year podcast partnership, which will feature the launch of more than 20 new iHeartRadio-NBA co-produced podcasts. The new slate of NBA podcasts will be distributed widely by the iHeartPodcast Network with the first show set to debut this Fall. The...
NBAPosted by
The Associated Press

iHeartMedia and NBA Team Up for Multi-Year Podcast Partnership to Present Groundbreaking Slate of NBA Shows

IHeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, and the National Basketball Association (NBA), today announced a multi-year podcast partnership, which will feature the launch of more than 20 new iHeartRadio-NBA co-produced podcasts. The new slate of NBA podcasts will be distributed widely by the iHeartPodcast Network with the first show set to debut this Fall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy