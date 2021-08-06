Cancel
Belle Fourche, SD

Belle Fourche signs on to participate in DANR tire cleanup program at landfill

By Lacey Peterson Black Hills Pioneer
Cover picture for the articleBELLE FOURCHE –– The Belle Fourche City Council Monday authorized the participation in a state tire cleanup program at the municipal landfill. “This is a grant that we applied for with the state back in 2018,” Public Works Director Dirk Hoffman told the public works committee during its July 26 meeting. “… (The program) helps the residents around the community (to) be able to come in (to) dispose of tires at no cost to them.”

