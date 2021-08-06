Cancel
Victoria, TX

What Stores Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving

By jpinthemorning
KIXS FM 108
KIXS FM 108
 5 days ago
As the holidays approach, let me take a moment to update what stores will be open in Victoria. While retailers are not saying much about their Black Friday plans, many will be closed on Thanksgiving. Some retailers are normally closed on Thanksgiving Day, many decided to close for the first time in years in 2020 because of the pandemic. These retailers were all closed last year, but haven't made an official announcement in 2021: Here is what we know so far:

