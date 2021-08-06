Critical violations found in Ottawa County restaurant inspections

The Ottawa County Health Department's Sanitation Division reported the following critical violations during food inspections between June 22 and July 12. Dianna's Restaurant and Deli, 2852 E. Harbor Road, Port Clinton. Violations: No employee health policy provided; coleslaw, pasta salad and potato salad had expired date marks in cooler (corrected, repeat); no special warning in menu about items that could be undercooked (repeat); chemical spray bottles stored with and above foods (corrected, repeat); fruit flies in back kitchen area (repeat).