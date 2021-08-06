Cancel
Music

Watch Frank Zappa at his Fingerboard Shredding Finest

By Rod Brakes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s never too late to discover the minor pentatonic key of C sharp. Frank Zappa’s epic “Muffin Man” outro solo proves the point – and some! Featured as the closing number on Zappa’s 1975 (mostly) live album Bongo Fury starring his old high school buddy Captain Beefheart aka Don Van Vliet “on vocals and soprano sax and madness”, this standout track is a high point for many in the late, great guitar hero’s career.

Frank Zappa
#Shredding#Guitar Solo#Guitar World#Palladium Theater#Walnut Gibson Sg Standard#Guitarist#Musicradar
