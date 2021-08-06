“Lesson learned:” Tarpon commission agrees to pay $700K settlement in Meres Crossing lawsuit
TARPON SPRINGS — When the developers of the 236-unit luxury apartment complex Icaria on Pinellas met with Tarpon officials last summer to discuss a compromise in the ongoing construction of the Meres Boulevard Extension Project, city leaders rejected DDA Development’s plea to allow temporary certificates of occupancy for the completed buildings in exchange for the Tampa firm covering additional roadway improvements and environmental remediation on the adjacent construction site.www.suncoastnews.com
Comments / 1