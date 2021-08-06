Oh Look, Another Billionaire Is Getting Residency in New Zealand in Case of Societal Collapse

A decades-old scientific paper predicting the collapse of society by 2050 appears to be right on schedule, according to a new study with stark warnings for continued economic and population growth. Gaya Herrington, an analyst for accountancy firm KPMG, carried out the independent research for her Harvard thesis and found that a “decline” in standards of living could begin by as early as 2040, and fall to a historic low by 2050. She wrote of the collapse: “[It] does not mean that humanity will cease to exist,” but rather that “economic and industrial growth will stop, and then decline,...