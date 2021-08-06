Cancel
Over 100 Latino Street Vendors Left in Uncertainty After NELA Councilmember Cedillo Shuts Down Avenue 26 Night Market Without Notice

By Janette Villafana
Yesterday over 100 street vendors were left in limbo after the city shut down Lincoln Heights, viral food hub Avenue 26 night market. The news of the closure comes as a shock and surprise to street vendors who said they were given no warning leading up to the shutdown. Reports of cement boulders and fences being drilled to the ground on Artesian Street came in as early as 11 AM. on Thursday. If you were casually passing by that morning, you’d think they were blocking off the entire street for construction.

