Over 100 Latino Street Vendors Left in Uncertainty After NELA Councilmember Cedillo Shuts Down Avenue 26 Night Market Without Notice

Alfonso Ruiz worked in an aluminum manufactory for 28 years until he was let go and decided to dedicate his life to nieves de garrafa. Shortly after he was laid off, in 2016, he took a trip back to his hometown of Guadalajara, Jalisco, where he tried nieves de garrafa again at Nevería La Violeta. That visit inspired him; he was moved by how families united over ice cream and how there was something there for everyone. One of the most significant differences he noticed from trying nieves when he was a kid was the exponential increase in flavors, limited by imagination. The nevería offered over 50 flavors, Mexican classics like lime, cajeta, and mamey, but then there were more unconventional flavors like Red Bull or Bailey’s.