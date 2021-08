I think the other conferences (Pac-12, Big-10, ACC) have done the math and concluded that none of those remaining 8 teams add value. The only option for the Big-12 might be to add some teams themselves. BYU and Boise would be good additions. And out of the east, Cincinnati and UCF would be solid pickups. That’s a pretty good 12 team conference right there, one that might stand as good a chance as the PAC-12 of landing a playoff spot, or in an expanded 8 or 12 team playoff be worthy of an automatic bid for its champion.