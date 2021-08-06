Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

I think that there is something there about which no one is talking...

By 73CAV Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

I don't know what the issue is, or was, but I have seen a variety of reasons posted in various forums, and none of them seem very satisfying. Whatever it was, or they were, Virginia is moving forward and is on the verge of having a great recruiting class. In many respects, it already is a great recruiting class with reasonable prospects of getting better. And, a school can sign only so many recruits. You can't take them all. These are the good old days! Go 'Hoos!!!

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sportstigernet.com

At least one Tar Heel knows what he's talking about.

The following is from their recruiting thread. Kind of funny. Why don't you guys go start a separate thread called "UNC's Dismal Football Before HOF Coach Mack Brown Arrived?" Not sure we need to remind recruits cruising this thread for tidbits on UNC recruiting from our fans just how bad we sucked before MB 2.0. I am sure the Clemson coaches are more than happy to remind them for us.
NFLsportswar.com

That is a good observation about the ref, and I think we have definitely

Gable would have been amazing during WWE Attitude era. ** -- VTDante 08/06/2021 11:03PM. Don't be surprised to see a couple NFL teams offer him shot. His athletic -- HokieToph 08/06/2021 12:42PM. That is a good observation about the ref, and I think we have definitely -- dallasvt 08/06/2021 3:46PM.
College Sportssportswar.com

The more I think (dream) about it, the more I think ESPN

Is going to buy ND football broadcast rights and perhaps show more of it on the ACCN. ND can be "independent" and continue to control its football schedule. The ACC could potentially update its contract with ESPN and use that as an opening to make a conscious decision on how it is going to live, or not live, with its football have-nots.
Sportssportswar.com

It was Liberty. I remember talking to one of their players.

Has anyone heard of any rumors as to where we open for 2022? I know -- Shenhoo 08/04/2021 10:37AM. With all the Delta variant talk, I hope we open at ECU or Coastal. -- MonsterTruck 08/04/2021 10:47AM. Those places would work for me although we'd love to fly to some...
College Sportssmokingmusket.com

What I Think About Conference Expansion

Is anyone else experiencing deja vu? I swear, we just went through this whole thing, not that long ago and once again the Mountaineers find themselves in the middle of the another imploding conference after the premiere football team(s) are departing for greener pastures. This time it is the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns instead of the Miami Hurricanes and Virginia Tech Hokies but the effects are still quite the same - the death of a conference and the remaining teams quickly trying to find a lifeboat from the sinking ship they are standing on.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: I just realized when thinking about the SEC that

Clemson will beat UGA by at least 4 touchdowns. And that’s only if Dabo lets off the gas in the 2nd half. Kirby and his dawgs are in for a long day. Because UGA sucks, that’s why. "IDIOT POSTER OF THE MONTH SO FAR...GWP-- You have won IPM Award for...
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

The Big Ten’s obvious breakout star that no one is talking about

One of my favorite things to do to get ready for each season is to open up my Phil Steele magazine, turn to the Big Ten page and try to memorize everyone that he picked to his preseason All-Big Ten team. It’s an extensive list of guys, as he does 4 teams of 12 guys on offense and defense. Pro Football Focus does the same. It’s a lot of players, so really, anyone who is anyone is on that list.
NBAsportswar.com

I want to respond but nothing you said makes sense.

If the Pelicans is where Trey shows he belongs, then it doesn't matter who -- SW_CTHoo 08/11/2021 5:29PM. He was no good. Heck, he got cut from his freshman team! ;-) ** -- Haney 08/11/2021 4:19PM. Yep, I would take him over Kispert. I guarantee his defense is better, and...
Educationsportswar.com

I don't think the available schools would impact or create such a shift.

While the masses clamored over Playoff ‘expansion,’ (long Article) -- goldendomer 08/10/2021 4:47PM. Absolutely nailed it, anybody with an objective mind knows it’s 2 Conf’s -- Stech 08/10/2021 9:12PM. Here is a huge obstacle to 24-28 team conferences: Finances. What teams -- wwhokie1 08/11/2021 11:19AM. Does the obstacle still exist...
NFLsportswar.com

What’s the purpose and making players roll until they puke

What’s the purpose and making players roll until they puke?. Up downs and bear crawls and running all have a purpose. Rolling from the sideline to the #and back and over and over and over until you’re dizzy and puking has no purpose and we just had a player at Virginia union die a couple days ago at practice plus there was a heat advisory today. It pisses me off that some loser coach with a loser life takes his anger out on his players.
Educationsportswar.com

I still don't think many schools would financially add enough, even if the

SEC were considered a "national property". With cord cutting, and the fact that few schools have national appeal, most schools would contribute on a much smaller geographic scale. Certainly, that would help expand the geographic appeal of the SEC, but they already have enough name schools to have national appeal. Whatever additional regional appeal a school such as VT, for example, would bring, is not going to be enough to justify the financial cost. Essentially it would be a net loss for all schools involved. I have not seen numbers showing how any of the vast majority of remaining schools would bring in enough money to be of benefit. If VT, UNC, UVA, etc were worth that much to the SEC, then the ACC deal with ESPN is vastly undervalued. Any school the SEC adds needs to bring in at minimum 100 million. The entire ACC brought in about 455 million in its most recent reported year, and that is with Clemson. How many individual ACC schools are worth 100 alone?
Footballsportswar.com

I think Hunter Stewart is going to be a real good one inside

I just want a much needed uptick in speed and open field tackling at LB ** -- DeltaPsiberHoo 08/11/2021 09:05AM. I thought James Jackson was the new flavor getting the hype? what happened? ** -- Charleston Cav 08/10/2021 3:08PM. James Jackson got mentioned by Poppinga, along with 3 other 1st...
College Sportssportswar.com

I’m pretty much done with college football…….

I’ll watch VT and a few other games out of habit but the passion has eroded over time. I’m done with multimillion dollar coaches, lazy rivers and the inevitable end result of NIL and other changes. That said, I don’t begrudge the players anything they can make. I blame the system, the networks, the playoffs, the greed and ultimately the death of the connection to the average fan. I preferred the 70s and 80s. But that’s just me.
Georgia Statesportswar.com

From everything I can glean, no one at Georgia really cares about...

Basketball. There may be some discussions on their Rivals' premium board, but I haven;t found anything related to basketball on any of their free boards. Nothing. Zilch. From my searches, one might conclude that University of Georgia fans only care about football. Which might make this the perfect job for Crean. I would welcome any information to the contrary. Go 'Hoos!!!

Comments / 0

Community Policy