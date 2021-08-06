Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

STAY INDOORS: Unhealthy air conditions in Salt Lake Valley, officials warn

By Austin Facer
ABC 4
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you haven’t been outside to check out the extremely poor air quality in the Salt Lake Valley on Friday, don’t. The Utah Division of Air Quality is calling conditions a “red day,” with air quality so potentially harmful, it has been categorized as “unhealthy.” Summer days in Utah are often labeled as “orange,” having air quality “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” but Friday’s situation is considered to be unhealthy for all, according to officials.

www.abc4.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
County
Utah County, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Filters#Salt Lake Valley#Clean Air#Utahns#Abc4 Tv Pinpoint Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Salt Lake City, UTABC 4

Do you remember the tornado that hit Salt Lake City in 1999?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It was nearly 1 p.m. on August 11, 1999. Herriman had just seen golf ball-sized hail, and it was getting worse. Some say they even saw something swirling. Then the improbable happened: a tornado began ripping through downtown Salt Lake City. It kept swirling, gathering...
Salt Lake City, UTABC 4

Salt Lake City fountain closed over coliform tests

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City drinking fountain has been shut down due to coliform found in the water. Salt Lake City Public Lands explains there are two naturally flowing artesian water sources within their properties – one at Artesian Well Park and the other at a drinking fountain in the southeast corner of Liberty Park.
Utah StateABC 4

Utah air quality starting to improve

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, friends! We are starting to see air improvement today!. Patchy smoke will still be an issue today with hazy skies expected in Southern Utah, Cache Valley, and Tooele County, while smokier skies are expected along the Wasatch Front, Eastern Utah, and in the central part of the state.
Utah StateABC 4

Smoky skies are finally clearing in parts of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As we continue through our Wednesday, we will see much better air quality finally around most of Utah. Our westerly flow that was bringing in all of the smoke from our west has now been shut off thanks to a new high pressure system moving in over the Great Basin. This means that we will see less smoke hanging around as the day continues.

Comments / 0

Community Policy