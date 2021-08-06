Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Family of slain Pentagon attacker apologizes

By Jordan Williams
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p8Ad3_0bK3kZul00
© Getty

The family of the slain man accused of killing a police officer Tuesday at the Pentagon Transit Center apologized to the officer’s loved ones.

In a statement provided to CNN on Friday, the family of Austin William Lanz said it is “devastated by the loss of our son, Austin, and of officer George Gonzalez.”

“We want officer Gonzalez's family and friends to know that we are so sorry and heartbroken for them. We will forever be thankful for his service and dedication to the safety and well-being of our country,” the family said.

The FBI said Lanz got off a bus at the Pentagon Transit Center on Tuesday morning and “immediately, without provocation” attacked Gonzalez, a Pentagon Force Protection Agency officer.

After Gonzalez was stabbed, “a struggle ensued” during which he was mortally wounded. Lanz then shot himself with the officer’s service weapon.

The Pentagon was placed on lockdown after a civilian bystander was injured during the incident. That person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

Jimmy Berry, who is representing Lanz’s family, told CNN that he was in the D.C. area this week with his father for a “medical reason.”

In the statement, Lanz’s family explained that the last few months of his life were “overcome with many mental health challenges,” but he was never diagnosed with any mental health conditions.

“While we sit in great disbelief over the events that occurred and continue to mourn for lives lost, we are hopeful that this tragedy can help bring greater awareness and change to the growing mental health crisis in our country,” the statement said.

“Our family would greatly appreciate privacy during this most difficult time as we continue to grieve,” it added.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

310K+
Followers
31K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Mental Health#Cnn#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Related
Public SafetyNew York Post

Another cop on duty during Capitol riot reportedly kills himself

A cop who was on duty when the US Capitol was stormed by an angry mob Jan. 6 has committed suicide — the third responding officer to take his own life, a report said Monday. Metropolitan Police Officer Gunther Hashida, who joined the DC department in 2003, died last week, the agency announced.
Public SafetyNewsweek

Who Is Austin Lanz? Suspect Identified In Pentagon Transit Center Shooting

Austin Lanz has been identified as the suspect in a deadly attack that occurred at the Pentagon Transit Center earlier on Tuesday. Lanz, a 27-year-old Georgia resident, is suspected of having rushed towards a Pentagon police officer before stabbing them in the throat, killing them. Law enforcement officers then shot Lanz, killing him at the scene.
Arlington County, VANBC Washington

FBI: Stabbed Pentagon Officer Also Shot With His Own Gun

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency officer who was killed in the line of duty Tuesday was not only stabbed but also shot, the FBI confirmed. The FBI says Austin Lanz attacked Officer George Gonzalez on the bus ramp outside the Pentagon about 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, stabbing the officer before taking his gun and shooting him.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

‘Unbelievable heroism’: Lawyer of officer who shot Ashli Babbitt hits out at her family’s claims she was ‘recklessly ambushed’ by police in Capitol riot

‘It was not dissent, it was insurrection’: Biden signs bill honouring DC police who fought off 6 January riot. A war of words has erupted between lawyers acting for the family of Ashli Babbitt and the unnamed Capitol police officer who fatally shot her during the January 6 insurrection. Babbitt’s...
Public SafetyNew York Post

Police officer dead after confrontation with shooter outside Pentagon

A police officer was stabbed to death outside the Pentagon on Tuesday during an attack at a nearby transit station, forcing the federal building into lockdown, according to authorities and reports. The unidentified Pentagon cop was one of at least two victims of the Arlington, Va., bloodshed, an Associated Press...
Cobb County, GAMilitary.com

Dead Suspect in Pentagon Attack Was a Marine Corps Washout

A Georgia man who was quickly booted out of the Marine Corps is the suspect in Tuesday's Pentagon stabbing attack that left one law enforcement officer dead. The man faced a series of charges earlier this year tied to alleged offenses in Georgia, with a judge ordering that he be barred from owning guns while the cases progressed. Those charges haven't moved forward in the Georgia court system, which has an extensive backlog due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy