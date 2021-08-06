Japan passes 1M COVID-19 cases as Olympics near end

Japan crossed the 1 million threshold of confirmed coronavirus cases Friday.

Japan crossed the 1 million threshold of confirmed coronavirus cases Friday after consecutive record-setting daily cases in Tokyo and as the delayed Olympics draw near their close.

The nation recorded its highest total of daily cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Tokyo, meanwhile, saw roughly 500 fewer cases since hitting high marks two straight days, Reuters reported Friday.

Cases across the island nation have increased by 144,000 since the beginning of the Tokyo Olympics. Yet Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga holds fast in his belief that the influx of global athletes remains far from the source of the surge. Likewise, Suga’s stance on a nationwide lockdown echoed previous determinations that regions would be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

"We need to take into account local conditions. Each region can take their own step," Suga told reporters, according to Reuters.

Earlier this week, Suga discussed his plan to limit strain on the nation's health care system by requesting that citizens with mild symptoms stay home and isolate rather than seek attention at medical facilities.

“We decided on the policy to protect people’s lives and health amid rapidly surging infections from the delta variant strain,” Suga said in a briefing on Wednesday, per The Washington Post. “The policy is meant to respond to emergency cases by reserving a certain number of hospital beds.”

Meanwhile, the current state of emergency in Tokyo, set to expire Aug. 22, concludes days before the opening of the Paralympic Games. And Suga maintains spectator attendance is still under discussion, according to Reuters.

An Olympic organizing committee spokesperson, Masa Takaya, said this week only one person from abroad who has connections to the games has been hospitalized due to the virus. But Takaya said the data for Japanese citizens is much more difficult to determine, according to The Post.

“You’ll see not only when they become positive for covid-19, they will most likely be isolated at home. If that person’s condition worsens and becomes hospitalized, the reports to the organizing committee would not actually come,” Takaya said. “Therefore, when you ask how many hospitalization [cases are] happening for those who are living in Japan, I would say it’s very hard to answer that question.”

Although officials argue little connection exists between the veritable surge in cases and the Olympics, top health experts said earlier this month that the government's decision to carry on with the global spectacle could have embolden citizens to relax on COVID-19 guidelines.

"Political leaders are sending out messages to the public in earnest but probably not as strongly and consistently as hoped," government medical adviser Shigeru Omi said. "We're seeing COVID-19 clusters emerge more broadly including at schools and offices."

Japan has fully vaccinated nearly 33 percent of its citizens with more than 99 million doses administered. Overall, there have been 987,206 cases and 15,246 deaths due to COVID-19 in Japan to date, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

