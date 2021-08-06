Arts of the Pamlico to host afterschool program

As the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year gets closer, Arts of the Pamlico has opened registration for its afterschool care program. AOP’s BRAVO! Arts enrichment afterschool programs will be available to children in kindergarten through 8th grade in schools across Beaufort County. The program will be held five days a week from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Arts of the Pamlico’s Historic Turnage Theatre with different classes offered each day.