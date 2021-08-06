Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaufort County, NC

Arts of the Pamlico to host afterschool program

By Chelsea Hofmann
thewashingtondailynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year gets closer, Arts of the Pamlico has opened registration for its afterschool care program. AOP’s BRAVO! Arts enrichment afterschool programs will be available to children in kindergarten through 8th grade in schools across Beaufort County. The program will be held five days a week from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Arts of the Pamlico’s Historic Turnage Theatre with different classes offered each day.

www.thewashingtondailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaufort, NC
County
Beaufort County, NC
County
Pamlico County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visual Arts#Afterschool#Dance#Arts Of The Pamlico#Aop#Bravo#The Arts Of The Pamlico#Mixed Media#Grub Brothers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
NBC News

CDC says pregnant people need Covid vaccine as delta surges

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the Covid-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. Expectant women run a higher higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy