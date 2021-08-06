Cancel
New Bedford, MA

City of New Bedford to require municipal employees to be vaccinated

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity among first in nation to adopt requirement as regional vaccination rates remain low; City workers may choose regular testing as alternative. New Bedford, Massachusetts– Mayor Jon Mitchell has announced that the City of New Bedford will require COVID-19 vaccinations of city government employees. Municipal employees who choose not to be vaccinated may choose instead to be tested regularly for COVID.

