City of New Bedford to require municipal employees to be vaccinated
City among first in nation to adopt requirement as regional vaccination rates remain low; City workers may choose regular testing as alternative. New Bedford, Massachusetts– Mayor Jon Mitchell has announced that the City of New Bedford will require COVID-19 vaccinations of city government employees. Municipal employees who choose not to be vaccinated may choose instead to be tested regularly for COVID.www.newbedford-ma.gov
