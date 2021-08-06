Cancel
NFL

Ravens activate Lamar Jackson from COVID-19 list

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

As Jamison Hensley of ESPN noted earlier in the day, Jackson missed 10 consecutive days of training camp but returned to the club's facility Friday for coronavirus testing. The 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player also tested positive for COVID-19 last season.

"I wouldn’t wish that on anybody, though. It’s not good to have," Jackson said of the virus at that time.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan recently publicly pressured Jackson to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Ravens running back Gus Edwards also tested positive for the coronavirus in late July but returned to work Friday.

"Gus obviously was more ahead [of Jackson] in terms of not having to take certain tests," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said of Edwards.

The NFL has threatened to make a team forfeit during the upcoming season if it cannot complete a game due to a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated personnel in any given week. Additionally, the league says it can withhold game checks for contests not played because of virus-related setbacks or issues.

