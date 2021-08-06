Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Layden: Allyson Felix’s spectacular legacy

By NBC Olympics
kyma.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllyson Felix, now 35 years old, won the bronze medal in the 400 meters, making her a 10-time medalist.

kyma.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allyson Felix
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportsrochesterfirst.com

Allyson Felix wins 11th medal

(CBS) – Allyson Felix, who became the most-decorated woman in Olympic track history when she won bronze in the 400 on Friday night, now passes Carl Lewis with the most track medals of any U.S. athlete. Of her 11 medals, seven are gold. Felix combined with her American teammates to...
SportsBleacher Report

﻿Allyson Felix Wins Bronze Medal During Women's 400M at 2021 Olympics

United States track star Allyson Felix won her second consecutive Olympic medal in the women's 400-meter race on Friday. The 35-year-old won the bronze and finished with a time of 49.46 seconds. Starting from the ninth lane on the outside, Felix led most of the race. Shaunae Miller-Uibo from the...
LifestylePosted by
Footwear News

Allyson Felix Breaks Olympic Record in Shoes She’s Auctioning for Charity

Olympian Allyson Felix is off to a running start with a bespoke sneaker from her new brand. The Olympic athlete just won the bronze medal for the women’s 400-meter dash at the Tokyo Olympics, her final Olympic competition, this morning. She is now the most-awarded American female track athlete in the games’ history — and tied with Carl Lewis for the most Olympic medals won in track competitions by Team USA. To celebrate her achievement, Felix is auctioning off her bespoke Saysh 0.07 Spike shoes. Felix, who wore the bespoke pair during the race, marks the first moment where an athlete ran...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Read Allyson Felix's moving letter to her 2-year-old daughter

Allyson Felix is not only the most decorated American female track-and-field Olympian of all time, she's a badass role model for daughter, Camryn. Ahead of her race Tuesday in Tokyo, Felix shared a powerful letter to her 2-year-old daughter. "Dear Cami," the five-time Olympian began. "Six gold medals and three...
Sportswsgw.com

Allyson Felix claims bronze in women’s 400-meter final in Tokyo

Allyson Felix won bronze in the women’s 400-meter final in Tokyo on Friday, matching running legend Carl Lewis with 10 medals as the most decorated Olympic track and field athlete in U.S. history. Bahamas’ Shaunae Miller-Uibo secured gold and Dominican Republic’s Marileidy Paulino got silver. Felix, who was participating in...
FitnessKCRA.com

21-Day Challenge: Allyson Felix’s tip for slowing down

Ten-time Hearst Olympic reporter Deirdre Fitzpatrick and Olympic gold medalist Gabe Gardner aim to help inspire Northern Californians during the Tokyo Olympics to adopt a renewed focus on physical health and personal growth. Each day for 21 days, athletes and other experts are sharing tips for workouts, nutrition, mental health...
SportsNBC New York

Canada's Andre De Grasse Wins 200m, Allyson Felix Makes 400m Final

Canada Andre de Grasse won the gold medal in the men's 200m final Wednesday crossing the finish line in 19.62 seconds, a new national record. Kenneth Bednarek finished second to win the silver medal, setting a new personal best of 19.68 seconds. Noah Lyles, who entered the race as the gold medal favorite took the bronze medal in third, 17-year-old Erriyon Knighton finished fourth.
SportsDaily Record

Kiszla: Get out of Mom’s way! Allyson Felix wins 10th medal of storied Olympic career in 400 meters.

TOKYO — The toughest job a woman can love?. By comparison, winning 10 Olympic medals is no sweat. At age 35, Allyson Felix is the first female in the 121 years women have been running track at the Summer Games to earn 10 medals. And that’s no small feat, not only requiring swift feet, but the stubborn refusal to put those feet up in retirement after four trips to the Olympics.
SportsKXAN

Allyson Felix becomes track’s most decorated US woman of all-time with bronze in 400m

TOKYO (KXAN) — Allyson Felix has more Olympic medals than any female track athlete this country has ever seen. Felix won the bronze medal in the 400 meters at the Tokyo Olympics, her fifth Games, with a time of 49.46 seconds. It’s Felix’s 10th medal of her incredible career, and it’s not only the most of any woman in US history but it’s tied with Carl Lewis for most of any US track athlete of all-time.
Los Angeles, CAUSC News

USC's Allyson Felix, Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown Earn Bronze Medals At Tokyo Olympics

Allyson Felix won a bronze medal in the women's 400m to become the most decorated woman track and field Olympian ever and Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown earned a bronze medal with the Canadian 4x100m relay team on the eighth day of track and field at the 2020 Olympics at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan today (Aug. 6). Current and former Trojans students have now won eight medals at the 2020 Olympics, one gold, two silver and five bronze.
Sportsfox4news.com

USA's Allyson Felix to run for Olympic track history in 400m finals

TOKYO - Allyson Felix, a track star with nine medals across four Olympics, is hoping to earn 10 in Tokyo and surpass Merlene Ottey of Jamaica as the most decorated female Olympian in track and field history. Felix is set to run in the finals of the 400-meters, which begins...
SportsMissoulian

Snapshots from Allyson Felix's historic 400-meter race

Allyson Felix finished third in the 400 meters Friday to win her 10th career medal and become the most-decorated woman in the history of Olympic track. The 35-year-old Felix, a stalwart of American track and field, started in the outside lane and outraced Stephanie Ann McPherson of Jamaica to take third place by .15 seconds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy