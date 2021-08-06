Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

KMRU Releases New EP As It Still Is: Listen

By Matthew Straus s
Posted by 
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KMRU has released the new EP As It Still Is. KMRU wrote his EP in Berlin during the winter, and Rafael Anton Irisarri mastered the five-song release at Black Knoll Studio in New York. Listen to As It Still Is below. In a statement, KMRU said his EP is “bringing...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Pitchfork

Pitchfork

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Recordings#Kenyan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Nashville, TNgospelmusic.org

Anne Wilson Releases New Live EP As Her Single Climbs Into Top 5

NASHVILLE, TENN. (AUGUST 06, 2021) Today Capitol Christian Music Group’s newest singer-songwriter Anne Wilson is releasing her live EP featuring the Top 5 radio hit single, “My Jesus.” The EP, My Jesus (Live In Nashville), features five songs recorded live from White Dove Barn in Nashville, including a Little Big Town cover of “Boondocks” and a new song “No Place Like Home.” Celebrating today’s release, Wilson is also debuting the live video performance of “No Place Like Home,” click below to watch.
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Dreamcatcher releases new EP, 'BEcause' music video

July 30 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher is back with new music. The K-pop stars released the special EP Summer Holiday and a music video for the song "BEcause" on Friday. The "BEcause" video shows the members of Dreamcatcher take over a spooky hotel. The group is also...
Theater & Danceedmsauce.com

Kill the Void Releases Newest EP, Cult of Tau

French dance music duo Kill the Void have released their debut EP, a massive three-track tech record titled Cult of Tau. The EP is a cyclical remnant of dark, industrial tech house and non linear dance music. Cult of Tau, which arrives on the most recent release of the duo's...
MusicEDMTunes

RÜFÜS DU SOL Releases EP Containing 2 Remixes Of Their New Track By Anyma & Solomun

Alive, RÜFÜS DU SOL‘s latest track is nothing but pure fire. But you already know that. However, it’s never too late to enjoy some brand-new remixes. Today, RFD released an EP that contains two remixes from two of the best DJs there’s out there in the scene. The ‘Alive’ remixes belong to none other than Solomun, and ANYMA. The DJs managed to imprint their very own energy into this record, making it one of the best remix EP I’ve heard in a while.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Skepta releases “Nirvana” (ft. J Balvin), new EP out tomorrow

UK rap icon Skepta releases a new five-song EP called All In tomorrow (7/30) via Boy Better Know, and it includes a song with Kid Cudi and Teezee ("Peace of Mind") and one with J Balvin ("Nirvana"). The song with Balvin is out now, and it's a laid-back, Jae5-produced jam with a slight Latin influence, making J Balvin's verse fit right in. Listen and watch the KLVDR-directed video below.
Musictheprp.com

As I Lay Dying’s Phil Sgrosso Releases New EP, Launches ‘Raise The Bridge’ Podcast

In addition to launching a new project dubbed Apathian this past April, As I Lay Dying guitarist/vocalist Phil Sgrosso has now released a debut EP of solo material under his own name. That two-song effort is titled “Tension Rising/Light Of Day” and can be heard below. Sgrosso oversaw most aspects of the production process sans the mixing, which was done by Joseph McQueen. Mike Kalajian took on the mastering duties.
Worldedmidentity.com

Anyasa Releases “Rasiya” Off Debut EP on Anjunadeep

Indian artist Anish Sood becomes the first to be signed to Anjunadeep under his new alias Anyasa with the forthcoming Gaya EP. India has played a huge role in the journey of the legendary trio Above & Beyond, who named their Anjuna imprints after the beloved Anjuna Beach in Goa, which is renowned for its trance parties. Now, Anjunadeep is looking to further highlight the sounds coming from the region by signing the first Indian artist to the label, Anish Snood, who is now known as Anyasa.
Musictreblezine.com

Machinedrum announces new EP, Psyconia

Machinedrum has announced a new EP. On September 10, Travis Stewart will release Psyconia via Ninja Tune. The new six-track release features collaborations with the likes of Chrome Sparks and Jorge Elbrecht, and the first single Stewart has released from the project is titled “Only One,” and features Angelica Bess. Hear it below.
Musicearmilk.com

Mathew V releases raw single, "Healing," ahead of new EP

Beginning with a quiet guitar riff, Mathew V starts to sing. Before long, powerful ethereal-sounding harmonies join the singer's raw voice at the chorus. This emotionally-charged single, "Healing," is out today, ahead of the Vancouver artist's new EP, The Outer Circle, dropping this fall. Having endeavored for this single for...
Rock Musictheobelisk.net

Oak Release EP; Call it Quits

Admittedly, this is old news, but a Bandcamp notice came in about now-defunct London four-piece Oak getting rid of the last of their merch and, well, I’d like to put this here if only to remind myself to include their final EP, Fin — gotta call it something — in my next Quarterly Review. The band had a decent run over the last half-decade plus, and stood out in a crowded London/UK scene while developing a sound of their own. They never quite got to a full-length, but worked well across short releases, three self-titled EPs and this last one. Good band, bummer they’re calling it a day, but so it goes.
Rock Musicguitargirlmag.com

NOGA (aka Noga Shefi) to release new EP on Friday July 30

After years of touring the world on bass with Cass McCombs, Delicate Steve, Renata Zeiguer, and many others, NOGA (aka Noga Shefi) has regrouped to bring listeners The Alchemist releasing this Friday, July 30. Inspired in part by Paulo Coelho’s classic mysticist novel of the same name, The Alchemist follows...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Listen: Billie Eilish lurks in the shadows on latest release, plus new music from Yola and Lorde

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Yola, “Stand for Myself” (Easy Eye Sound) The new face of roots music and Americana is a Black British woman with four Grammy nominations under her belt, the 2019 U.K. Americana artist and album of the year awards, and more to come. Produced by Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys, Yola’s sophomore album speaks to the paradigm shift in the music industry — and racial justice in the world around her that she very much represents. Beyond the powerful protest piece “Stand for Myself”, the blues pop of “Diamond Studded Shoes” and the sexy soul of “Starlight” show the well-rounded talent that makes her such a magnetic force.
New York City, NYPosted by
defpen

Olivia Dean Releases Her ‘Growth’ EP

There are certain cities that have a knack for raising and nurturing musical talent. Also, there are cities that are known for attracting musical talent. However, there are very few cities that can do both. Atlanta, Los Angeles, Toronto and New York fall into that category, so does London. Just this year, Def Pen has posted new projects from Avelino, ENNY, Santan Dave, Jorja Smith and several others. Some artists flock to London for its resources and others are born there. Either way, the city continues to produced dope new projects week after week. This week, rising singer, songwriter and all-around creative Olivia Dean takes center stage.
Musicedmidentity.com

Redrum Casts a Spell on Listeners with ‘Pisces Moon’ EP

Dive deep into the depths of the mind and soul of Redrum with her latest release, the Pisces Moon EP – out now on SSKWAN. It must be the season of the witch because rising bass enchantress Redrum is captivating listeners everywhere with her bewitching bass sounds. Having made appearances this year on the likes of Subsidia Dawn: Vol. 2 and Electric Hawk’s In Unity compilation, the emerging producer is steadily climbing up the ranks of the bass music ladder, leaving a trail of magic everywhere she goes.
Rock Musicdancingastronaut.com

Sevenn releases genre-warping ‘Hybrid Techno EP’

Ibiza may still be closed, but the techno vibes are alive and well at the hands of California’s own Sevenn and his genre-warping ‘Hybrid Techno EP.’ The appropriately titled pressing features four brand new tracks that cross the spectrum of house and techno, transporting the listener to the infamous White Isle and then straight on to the astral plane. While techno may be in the title, Sevenn doesn’t shy away from playing in whatever genre feels right. The four-track EP is a masterclass in colliding styles that ignores convention. The EP opens with the dark progressive gem “Naked in the Rain.” Followed by “Alexander,” an interesting blend of arabesque elements and deep, mysterious jungle tech. Sevenn turns the page with “Kanima,” a groovy and afro-house influenced track that establishes a lively tone for the rest of the sonic journey, before driving it home with the dancefloor-filler house track “Paris to Berlin.”
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Ty Segall surprise releases new album ‘Harmonizer’ (listen)

Ty Segall has a new album titled Harmonizer that he has just foisted upon the world. It's out now and you can listen below. The album, his first since 2019's great First Taste, was made at Ty's new Haronizer studios and co-produced by Cooper Crain. Members of Ty's Freedom Band -- Ben Boye, Mikal Cronin, Emmett Kelly, and Charles Moothart -- all appear on the album, as does Ty's wife, Denée Segall, who co-wrote two of the songs and sings lead on "Feel Good." She also shot the album's cover photo.
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Fake Names Suprise-Releases New Self-Titled EP

Punk rock supergroup Fake Names have surprise-released a new self-titled EP consisting of three brand-new tracks. This release offers a glimpse into the material the band has been working on since they released their self-titled full-length album last year. The EP consists of the songs “It Will Take A Lifetime,”...
Musicthechristianbeat.org

SongLab Releases New EP ‘Simplicity’

Today, SongLab releases their new EP, Simplicity. The 4-song EP was produced by co-founding member of UPPERROOM (music), Meredith Mauldin. The album features a worship collective of rising leaders. Seph Schlueter (Damascus Worship), David Porcheddu, Brittany Rivera and Meredith Mauldin (SongLab) all contributed new features to the album. The collection of songs will also feature new live videos that will debut on the group’s SongLabMSC YouTube channel along with lyric video releases in partnership with Music Meets Heaven.
Musicmagneticmag.com

EP Review: Boy North - We All Stood Still

Quickly making waves in the melodic trance and progressive scene, Scottish producer Boy North has been dropping regular uplifting tracks throughout 2021. Working alongside London based label Another Rhythm, he’s found a platform to reach new fans globally. The EP titled We All Stood Still, clearly inspired in name by the numerous lockdowns over the past year, showcases his diverse musical range, exploring elements of uplifting trance, right through to old-school breaks influences.

Comments / 0

Community Policy