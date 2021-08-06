KMRU Releases New EP As It Still Is: Listen

There are certain cities that have a knack for raising and nurturing musical talent. Also, there are cities that are known for attracting musical talent. However, there are very few cities that can do both. Atlanta, Los Angeles, Toronto and New York fall into that category, so does London. Just this year, Def Pen has posted new projects from Avelino, ENNY, Santan Dave, Jorja Smith and several others. Some artists flock to London for its resources and others are born there. Either way, the city continues to produced dope new projects week after week. This week, rising singer, songwriter and all-around creative Olivia Dean takes center stage.
