KMRU Releases New EP As It Still Is: Listen

Ibiza may still be closed, but the techno vibes are alive and well at the hands of California’s own Sevenn and his genre-warping ‘Hybrid Techno EP.’ The appropriately titled pressing features four brand new tracks that cross the spectrum of house and techno, transporting the listener to the infamous White Isle and then straight on to the astral plane. While techno may be in the title, Sevenn doesn’t shy away from playing in whatever genre feels right. The four-track EP is a masterclass in colliding styles that ignores convention. The EP opens with the dark progressive gem “Naked in the Rain.” Followed by “Alexander,” an interesting blend of arabesque elements and deep, mysterious jungle tech. Sevenn turns the page with “Kanima,” a groovy and afro-house influenced track that establishes a lively tone for the rest of the sonic journey, before driving it home with the dancefloor-filler house track “Paris to Berlin.”