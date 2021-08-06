You can rent this castle overlooking a lake in upstate New York

New York City is considered the capital of many things—fashion, food, culture—but it's also the capital of street art, according to a new report. Each city has its own flair that overflows on walls and overpasses as graffiti and street art, but New York City? It's the birthplace of street art. It came out of the 1970s, when the city was bankrupt and crime was rampant. Growing up in that environment, kids from the Bronx and Brooklyn tagged subway cars and buildings even though it was illegal and dangerous. Eventually, their new art form spread around the world and found its way into NYC galleries and museums in NYC.