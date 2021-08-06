You can rent this castle overlooking a lake in upstate New York
Everyone hopes to find the perfect escape when planning an Airbnb getaway, but this upstate New York property offers more of an escape than most. “The Castle Cottage” is a unique rental straight out of a fairytale. The romantic Airbnb, located on a scenic piece of land with views of Lake George and the Adirondack Mountains, includes two cozy bedrooms and sleeps between four and six people. A common sitting room (though surely there’s nothing that common about it) also features a flat-screen TV and a queen sofa sleeper. Best of all? There’s an outdoor terrace with sweeping views, perfect for surveying your temporary kingdom.www.timeout.com
Comments / 0