Eliud Kipchoge returns to defend his Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020 but the marathon is now as compelling as ever with the legendary Kenyan showing signs of vulnerability. Kipchoge has nothing left to prove after such a glittering career, but a win here will add a new chapter to his story, joining an exclusive club of just two men to defend their Olympic title: Abebe Bikila of Ethiopia (1960 and 1964) and East German Waldemar Cierpinski (1976 and 1980).His world record (2:01:39) still stands and will likely be out of reach here in hot, humid conditions, but his...