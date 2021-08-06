D.C.'s African Ancestry traces DNA roots. Amazon is on board.
The company recently enrolled in the pilot version of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator, a $150 million investment to support Black entrepreneurs.www.bizjournals.com
The company recently enrolled in the pilot version of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator, a $150 million investment to support Black entrepreneurs.www.bizjournals.com
The Washington Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/washington
Comments / 0