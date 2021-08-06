Police: Child abduction prompted Amber Alert

Police say the Amber Alert this week seeking a 2-month-old boy was issued after the child was abducted.

Haley Pelot, 28, and Nicholas Hope, 36, are accused of abducting Dorian Giesen. Pelot is the baby’s mother but does not have custody of the child.

Authorities say the pair spray painted a getaway car, swapped out the license plates and disguised the car in other ways before abducting the child and fleeing in Wisconsin Rapids.

Pelot and Hope were located in a Rio, Wis. apartment where they were allegedly being hidden by Sonja Lawless, 32. Lawless is also in custody and facing charges.

When police arrived Hope allegedly claimed he had a gun and refused to leave the apartment. A crisis negotiator worked to de-escalate the situation, allowing for the suspects’ arrest.

The child, who needs medication for a serious condition, is safe and was taken to a hospital as a precaution.