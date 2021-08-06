Cancel
Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Police: Child abduction prompted Amber Alert

By Shereen Siewert
Posted by 
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rYd36_0bK3gJtX00

Police say the Amber Alert this week seeking a 2-month-old boy was issued after the child was abducted.

Haley Pelot, 28, and Nicholas Hope, 36, are accused of abducting Dorian Giesen. Pelot is the baby’s mother but does not have custody of the child.

Authorities say the pair spray painted a getaway car, swapped out the license plates and disguised the car in other ways before abducting the child and fleeing in Wisconsin Rapids.

Pelot and Hope were located in a Rio, Wis. apartment where they were allegedly being hidden by Sonja Lawless, 32. Lawless is also in custody and facing charges.

When police arrived Hope allegedly claimed he had a gun and refused to leave the apartment. A crisis negotiator worked to de-escalate the situation, allowing for the suspects’ arrest.

The child, who needs medication for a serious condition, is safe and was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

