Josh Allen and Buffalo Bills Agree on 6-Year Contract Extension
The Buffalo Bills and starting quarterback Josh Allen have reportedly agreed to a six-year contract extension worth up to $258 million. This deal will keep the rising star quarterback on the team through 2028. The Bills are locking up the future of the team in the hopes he competes for MVPs and Super Bowls over the course of his contract. Allen is currently 25 years old, so this deal will tie him to the team past his 30th birthday. The deal has $150 million in guaranteed money with incentives throughout the contract extension.defpen.com
