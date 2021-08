ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — COVID-19 cases continued to rise on Saturday in Maryland with 587 new cases reported by the state’s health department. It’s the third day in a row the state reported over 500 new cases. Hospitalizations also went up by 9, bringing the total number of current hospitalizations to 231, with 165 in acute care and 66 in the ICU. More Marylanders were getting vaccinated over the weekend during a back-to-school bookbag giveaway and vaccine event at Morning Star Baptist Church’s Community Outreach and Educational Center in Woodlawn. “To be able to get back in the classroom to some type of...