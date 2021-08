Regarding the fear of vaccination for the COVID-19 virus, I have had prior experiences that gave me pause. I changed my mind after doing my own research. This vaccination was tested on senior citizens, some of the most vulnerable of our population. I have rheumatoid arthritis and take methotrexate. This time my rheumatologist told me not to take my methotrexate the week I had my shot because methotrexate lowers my immune system and I wouldn’t be able to build the anibodies necessary to fight off the virus. So I took the shot.