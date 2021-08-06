Cancel
Five worthy reads: The never-ending love story between cyberattacks and healthcare

By Hariram R
securityboulevard.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive worthy reads is a regular column on five noteworthy items we’ve discovered while researching trending and timeless topics. In this edition, we’ll learn about the legacy between the healthcare industry and cyberattacks, the vulnerable points in the healthcare system, and how risks can be mitigated. Did you know that...

securityboulevard.com

Birmingham, ALuab.edu

Five ways to protect yourself from cyberattacks

When it comes to hackers’ attempting to access unauthorized information stored on computers or networks, anyone is susceptible. According to Cybint, 95 percent of cybersecurity breaches are caused by human error. “Everywhere you look, you see the media talking about recent cyberattacks,” said the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Jeffery...
Public Safetyhelpnetsecurity.com

The challenges healthcare CISOs face in an evolving threat landscape

Organizations in the healthcare sector – and especially those engaged in delivering healthcare services – have always been juicy targets for cyber attackers. But while in the past they were mostly after patients’ personal, health and financial data these organizations store to be able to provide services, the advent of ransomware has dramatically changed the threat landscape they must face.
Milwaukee, WICBS 58

Petition started to "End The Vaccine Mandate For Healthcare Workers"

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Nearly 8,000 people have signed on to an online petition in opposition of vaccine mandates for health care workers. The petition, established on Change.org, aims to remove mandates in health care organizations and companies across the country that require health care workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Public SafetyPosted by
TechRadar

Five common misperceptions about business cyberattacks

Most decision makers in IT management are having to spin so many plates, all at the same time, that there’s always a danger one of them will eventually fall to the floor and smash. About the author. Peter Mackenzie, incident response manager, Sophos. The problem is, just because you’ve attended...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Change Healthcare Releases End-to-End, Cloud-Native Solution For Medical Imaging

Today, Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) introduced Change Healthcare Stratus Imaging PACS, a new, comprehensive cloud software as a service (SaaS) solution for radiology practices, now in beta testing with plans to extend to hospitals in the future. Stratus Imaging PACS is the latest solution to be introduced by Change Healthcare's rapidly growing cloud imaging business, which includes image archiving, analytics, universal viewers, and sharing solutions.
HealthDOT med

Five Minutes in Healthcare - A busy time

I am back in the office today after some time away and have a short video recapping some of the current events that have been dominating the headlines lately. Although I do not have a special guest to interview this week, I did want to take a few minutes to reflect on some of the things that have been happening.
Public Safetyfortworthbusiness.com

🔒 Michael Moore: When are Cyberattacks going to stop? Never.

Last week, Spirit Airlines canceled 60% of its flights (over 400 per day) on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, citing weather, technology and staffing issues. Technology, whether it involves cyberattacks or other invasive aspects, will continue to be the backbone that makes those companies that invest in their security more successful while those that […]
SoftwareHealthcare IT News

HIMSS21 tech news: A cloud API data vault, a partnership for healthcare cybersecurity

Data privacy IT vendor Skyflow has launched Healthcare Data Privacy Vault, a "zero trust" data vault designed specifically for personal health information. The new vault is delivered as a cloud API, allowing healthcare software teams to innovate more rapidly without worrying about patient privacy, data security, or HIPAA and other regulatory concerns, the company contended. The Healthcare Data Privacy Vault's customizable data schema supports the "HIPAA 18" – the 18 regulated data types specifically identified by the law – out of the box.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Medical Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

They analyze a drug that reversed 93% of severe cases of coronavirus in just five days

A new finding made himself known in the middle of the battle to banish the covid and to help those who have been infected with the virus. A team from the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv analyzes a drug based on a molecule called CD24 -which is found naturally in the body- and that reversed 93% of severe cases by coronavirus. The drug is in Phase II and it is key for the treatment of patients with pictures complicated by the disease.
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

What Everyone Should Know About the New Lambda COVID-19 Variant

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country due in large part to the highly transmissible, now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, health experts continue to closely monitor other potentially threatening variants. One coronavirus strain to be aware of is the Lambda (C. 37) variant, which was first detected in Peru in December 2020. Thus far, genomic sequencing has identified the South American-born strain as the cause of roughly 1,060 COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative. And while that number arguably pales in comparison to the skyrocketing cases brought on by the Delta strain (which currently accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the U.S.), Lambda has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization. (FYI — that designation is slightly lower than the Delta's "variant of concern" status.) What's more, it's also currently of particular concern in Texas, one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots, according to data reported by The New York Times.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Blood Glucose Levels Hold Key to Severity of COVID-19

Why do some people get sick and die from COVID-19 while others seem to be completely unaffected?. EPFL’s Blue Brain Project deployed its powerful brain simulation technology and expertise in cellular and molecular biology to try and answer this question. A group in the Blue Brain assembled an AI tool that could read hundreds of thousands of scientific papers, extract the knowledge and assemble the answer - A machine-generated view of the role of Blood Glucose Levels in the severity of COVID-19 was published today by Frontiers in Public Health.
Public HealthVox

What it feels like to get Covid-19 after being vaccinated

Michael Miranda had been fully vaccinated for over four months when he tested positive for the coronavirus. “I stared at my phone for a few moments, wondering if this was a death sentence,” said Miranda, who works as a parole officer in Hawaii. After flying home from a trip to the West Coast, Miranda had experienced chills, sneezes, and a fever of 102 degrees Fahrenheit. “I immediately began blaming all the unmasked people,” he said.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...

