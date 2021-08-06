CPUC Hears Criticism On Aliso Canyon, PG&E And Regulatory Failure From Frontline Communities

San Francisco, CA — Today, the California Public Utilities Commission heard comments from frontline communities and organizations on the agency’s failure to stop the proposed increase in gas storage from SoCalGas at Aliso Canyon, needless expansion of a SoCalGas compressor station in Ventura, and its inaction after PG&E’s admission of culpability in the Dixie Fire. Members of frontline communities from Playa Del Rey, Ventura and Aliso Canyon joined their voices to demand the transition to clean energy and denial of SoCalGas’ request to expand storage at Aliso Canyon.