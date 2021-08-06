Cancel
NFL

Ravens training camp: Baltimore actives Lamar Jackson off reserve/COVID-19 list

By Tyler Sullivan
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLamar Jackson can now officially report for duty. After missing Baltimore's first eight training camp practices, the former league MVP has been activated off the reserve/COVID list, the Ravens announced on Friday. Head coach John Harbaugh announced at the start of camp in late July that Jackson tested positive for COVID-19, meaning that he'd need to be sidelined for the start of Ravens camp. This was Jackson's second reported positive test as he also dealt with the virus in the midst of last season and ultimately missed Baltimore's Week 12 contest against Pittsburgh.

