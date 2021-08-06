Ravens training camp: Baltimore actives Lamar Jackson off reserve/COVID-19 list

This past week the pads came on, much to the delight of the defense. Live hitting turned the tables on the offense who seemingly lit up week 1. Backup quarterbacks Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley shined in the first week of camp. But the defense has been grabbing all the headlines in week 2. Well, the ones that don’t involve Lamar Jackson anyway, and his return to camp on Saturday after his second battle with COVID-19. One that head coach, John Harbaugh, pointed out, “he got hit pretty hard with the symptoms”. We’ve yet to hear from Jackson since his return.