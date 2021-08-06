18 Popular Jeni's Ice Cream Flavors Ranked Worst To Best

Everyone has different preferences when it comes to ice cream, but if there's one ice cream brand we could choose above all the other's it would be Jeni's Ice Cream. It all started out in Columbus, Ohio, but by now, it's spread across the country. And people everywhere love the sophisticated selection of flavors the brand churns out. Hopefully, you can find a shop near you so you can walk in and try out some of the selection. If that's not a possibility, though, your local grocery store may carry this line of ice cream. Worst comes to worst, you can always order your favorite pints online.