Buying low on Kelly Oubre is nice get for the Charlotte Hornets

By Brad Berreman
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelly Oubre remained without a deal well into NBA free agency deals being announced, and the Charlotte Hornets have swooped in to buy low. Days into the NBA free agency period, at least when deals can be announced, Kelly Oubre lingered as one of the top names still available. Thursday night that changed, with Yahoo!’s Chris Haynes reporting he was finalizing a multi-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets worth more than $12 million per year.

