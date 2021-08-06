It takes a strong bias to compare Cuomo to Kavanaugh (Your Letters)

I read the letter submitted by the Rev. Paul Dreher-Wiberg with amusement (”The difference between Cuomo and Kavanaugh? Party,” Aug. 5, 2021). He compares Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s situation with that of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the respective political party reactions. As a powerful governor, Cuomo is credibly accused by multiple women who worked in close proximity to him. The charges they make are wide and serious. As a teenager allegedly under the influence of alcohol, Kavanaugh was accused of one incident by a person who could not substantiate where and when it was suppose to have occurred, or even that she ever met him. To compare these two cases as anything approaching relevant takes a strong bias.