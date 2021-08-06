Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

It takes a strong bias to compare Cuomo to Kavanaugh (Your Letters)

By Your Letters
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I read the letter submitted by the Rev. Paul Dreher-Wiberg with amusement (”The difference between Cuomo and Kavanaugh? Party,” Aug. 5, 2021). He compares Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s situation with that of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the respective political party reactions. As a powerful governor, Cuomo is credibly accused by multiple women who worked in close proximity to him. The charges they make are wide and serious. As a teenager allegedly under the influence of alcohol, Kavanaugh was accused of one incident by a person who could not substantiate where and when it was suppose to have occurred, or even that she ever met him. To compare these two cases as anything approaching relevant takes a strong bias.

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
37K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statista
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
Politicsmediaite.com

Don Lemon Suggests Gov. Cuomo ‘Should Be More Concerned’ About Family’s ‘Legacy’ Than Staying in Office

CNN’s Don Lemon floated the possibility that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo would be better off resigning in light of the sexual harassment allegations lain out against him. On Friday night, Lemon spoke with Errol Louis about Cuomo’s political prospects after the explosive report from New York Attorney General Letitia James. Lemon brought up a Quinnipiac poll that found that most New York state voters believe Cuomo should resign.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Gov. Cuomo’s accusers react to aide Melissa DeRosa’s sudden resignation

Women allegedly victimized by Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the resignation of his “enabler-in-chief” Melissa DeRosa a cowardly move Monday after the top aide announced her sudden departure amid criticism over her attempts to discredit the governor’s accusers. “Ms. DeRosa was Cuomo’s enabler-in-chief and is jumping ship only when she sees...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Cuomo’s insulting resignation speech — self-serving to the end

It’s not me. It’s you. That was Andrew Cuomo’s self-serving, tone-deaf resignation Tuesday. New Yorkers have always known he was a hugger, a kisser. But “the lines have shifted” so suddenly you can’t do that anymore, he said with a “Mad Men”-esque expression of shock. What’s a little groping between a boss and his aide? You can’t do that anymore??
New York City, NYWashington Examiner

Incoming New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is no Andrew Cuomo acolyte

When New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul takes over as governor in two weeks, it won't be the first time she's entered high office by replacing a man who behaved badly. Hochul will become New York's first female governor on Aug. 24 with the departure of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a fellow Democrat who resigned from his position on Tuesday. The move came one week after state Attorney General Letitia James released a report that found he sexually harassed 11 women, including staffers and others who did not work for his administration.
Politicsbtrtoday.com

Don't Cry For Andrew Cuomo

The year-plus-long saga is finally over. Andrew Cuomo resigned onTuesday, ending a 10-year run as New York’s governor. Cuomo’s resignation is no surprise. He was completely out of options, backed into a corner of his own creation. Cuomo enjoyed liberal media darling status during the COVID-19 pandemic even as he handled it terribly. He ignored the virus’ spread in New York prisons and his office fudged nursing home death numbers. But that didn’t stop him from winning an Emmy for his televised press conferences. Media types fancied him as a Democratic foil for Donald Trump, a supposed exemplar of competence contrast against the president’s bumbling idiocy. Some even speculated he might replace Joe Biden atop the 2020 Democratic presidential ticket. Many had him pegged for a potential White House run in 2024.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Reaction to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Here is a sampling of quotes from prominent politicians and former aides who reacted to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation on Tuesday after an investigation found he had sexually harassed 11 women and created a climate of fear in his office. CUOMO IN A VIDEO...
Politicsnystateofpolitics.com

Cuomo attorney offers apology to state trooper

An attorney for Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday offered an apology to the state trooper the governor is accused of having touched inappropriately, an allegation that is among the new claims in a report released last week. “With respect to trooper number one, he wants to apologize to her,” Cuomo...
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Andrew Cuomo just did the least Andrew Cuomo thing in the most Andrew Cuomo way

CNN — To any neutral observer, the writing was on the wall: Andrew Cuomo needed to resign. The governor of New York faced 11 allegations of sexual harassment by current and former state employees, verified by an investigation by the state’s attorney general. Many of his allies – and senior staff – had abandoned him. The state assembly was moving toward opening an impeachment inquiry.
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Andrew Cuomo Call On Joe Biden To Resign In A Tweet?

A viral Instagram post allegedly shows a tweet from Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo that reads, “I call on Joe Biden to resign.”. There is no record of Cuomo sending the tweet. Fact Check:. The tweet allegedly showing Cuomo calling for President Joe Biden to resign started circulating online...

Comments / 0

Community Policy