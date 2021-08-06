Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hadley, MA

Hadley to help Golden Court residents create tenant association

Daily Hampshire Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHADLEY — Responding to a series of complaints about how the Golden Court apartment complex is managed, the Select Board will help residents form a tenants association. The board this week voted unanimously to have member Jane Nevinsmith help organize those living at the state-subsidized housing complex off Middle Street under the management of the Amherst Housing Authority. The complex includes 40 units for senior citizens and disabled individuals.

www.gazettenet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hadley, MA
City
Amherst, MA
Hadley, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Amherst, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Subsidized Housing#The Golden Court#The Select Board#D Northampton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy