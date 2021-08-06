Hadley to help Golden Court residents create tenant association
HADLEY — Responding to a series of complaints about how the Golden Court apartment complex is managed, the Select Board will help residents form a tenants association. The board this week voted unanimously to have member Jane Nevinsmith help organize those living at the state-subsidized housing complex off Middle Street under the management of the Amherst Housing Authority. The complex includes 40 units for senior citizens and disabled individuals.www.gazettenet.com
Comments / 0