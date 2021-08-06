Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

AAC’s Aresco: Did Not Plot With ESPN to Poach Other Leagues

By Associated Press
Posted by 
600 ESPN El Paso
600 ESPN El Paso
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco says his league has never “plotted” with ESPN to undermine another conference by poaching its schools. Aresco addressed conference realignment during the AAC's football media day, saying the league is not actively looking to add schools. Last week, the Big 12 accused ESPN of encouraging at least one other conference to raid that conference as it tries to find a way forward with Texas and Oklahoma on their way to the Southeastern Conference. The AAC was reported to be the conference ESPN was incentivizing to woo Big 12 teams. Aresco denied that.

krod.com

Comments / 0

600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aac#Poaching#American Football#Aac#Poach Other Leagues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

UCF fans should applaud AAC’s Aresco for trying to ruin Big 12 | Commentary

The questions have been non-stop over the last week as it became abundantly clear Texas and Oklahoma were bolting the Big 12 for the greener payments, er, pastures of the $EC. Here in Central Florida, Knight Nation wanted to know what this meant for Orlando’s hometown team: “Does this mean UCF is going to go to the Big 12?” Actually, it’s looking more and more like the opposite may be true. ...
College SportsKilleen Daily Herald

AAC commissioner denies colluding with ESPN in conference realignment

ORLANDO, Fla. — American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco said the league isn’t actively pursuing schools and vehemently denied reports the AAC colluded with ESPN in order to poach schools from another conference. “We are not looking at realignment and we are not out there attempting to take teams,” Aresco...
College SportsPosted by
Yardbarker

AAC commissioner Mike Aresco fires back at Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby

There are many players in the saga currently encompassing the Big 12 conference. Is the American Athletic Conference one of them? Not according to commissioner Mike Aresco. Aresco denied allegations made by Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby last week to CBS Sports that the AAC was in cahoots with ESPN and looking to poach "three to five" Big 12 programs. Bowlsby also alleged ESPN bribed the AAC with "future television proceeds."
College Sportshookem.com

AAC commissioner Mike Aresco denies plotting with ESPN to add teams from Big 12

AAC commissioner Mike Aresco went on the offensive Wednesday during the conference's media day by denying any discussions with ESPN to poach teams from the Big 12. In a CBS Sports report, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby accused ESPN of actively engaging the AAC to pursue "3-5" teams to join the conference after the SEC voted to admit Texas and Oklahoma as members in 2025.
Dallas, TXDallas News

Mike Aresco denies reports AAC colluded with ESPN to influence Big 12 teams

When it comes to possible conference realignment, American Athletic Commissioner Mike Aresco emphasized Wednesday that the AAC would be foolish to not consider potential additions, as long as those schools express interest in the AAC. But what about being the aggressor in those realignment talks, like the conference – according...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

San Francisco 49ers Release Notable Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers are continuing to tweak their roster ahead of their upcoming preseason games. Unfortunately, those roster tweaks have now spelled the end for one former top-10 pick. On Wednesday, the 49ers released wide receiver Kevin White, the former No. 7 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft....
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Surprising J.R. Smith News

You know J.R. Smith because of his basketball career, but did you know that the veteran NBA shooting guard is also an avid golfer?. Smith, 35, is now attempting to play college golf – yes, you read that correctly. The veteran shooting guard, who went straight from high school to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Skip Bayless Situation

A heated on-air moment between FOX Sports 1’s Jenny Taft and Skip Bayless has gone viral on social media this afternoon. Taft and Bayless batted heads over the latter’s comment on Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. “I’m not taking a shot at him with this, but he’s a little...
Williamsport, PAnorthcentralpa.com

ESPN’s Little League Baseball Region Tournament coverage begins today

ESPN’s coverage of the 2021 Little League Baseball and Softball continues this week with the start of Little League Baseball Region Tournament games. The action starts August 5 with the first game of the Southwest Region Tournament in Waco, Texas. ESPN, ESPN2, Longhorn Network, ABC and ESPN+ will televise every region tournament game across eight divisions as they compete for a trip to Williamsport, Pa. and the Little League Baseball World Series Championship. ESPN’s Little League Baseball coverage on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC is presented by T-Mobile.
NFLYardbarker

Teams that could throw a wrench in the College Football Playoff

There have been seven College Football Playoffs. Alabama and Clemson have played in six of them. Ohio State and Oklahoma have each played in four. And of the 28 possible berths, only 11 different schools have gotten one ... and only five have been there more than once. Needless to say that we tend to see the same schools over and over again playing for the national championship.
NBASB Nation

Jalen Green could lead the NBA in scoring one day

Jalen Green was always destined to get buckets in the NBA. He was already a consensus five-star recruit by the time he entered high school, and arguably the most famous teenage hooper of his generation this side of Zion Williamson and LaMelo Ball by the time he left it. Green’s ridiculous leaping ability, explosive scoring outbursts, and California roots helped him draw comparisons to Kobe Bryant from an early age. While it’s never fair to compare such a young player to a Hall of Famer, it was clear this was the type of talent who deserved to be talked about in hallowed terms.
NBABleacher Report

Grading Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green & Breakout Players at NBA Summer League

If you're into getting excited about and drawing grand, sweeping conclusions from the performances of players with zero NBA experience in exhibition games, then hot damn, Day 3 of the Las Vegas Summer League was for you. Noted non-shooter Sharife Cooper is apparently actually one of the greatest shooters alive....
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names 2 programs as the biggest threats to No. 1 Alabama

While Paul Finebaum has said that Alabama will have one of the best defenses it’s had in several years this season, the question remains at quarterback and Bryce Young. Can Young deliver the championship success similar to his predecessors like Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa?. Young has not faced any...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors fans have vulgar nickname for new draft pick

Golden State Warriors fans have created a new nickname for one of their newest players, and it is a vulgar one. Jonathan Kuminga was drafted No. 7 overall by Golden State in this year’s draft. The 18-year-old spent last year with the G League Ignite squad, averaging over 15 points per game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy