The San Antonio refiner Valero Energy on Thursday said that it earned a profit in the second quarter of 2021 as the economy continues to bounce back from the pandemic. The company reported a $162 million profit in the second quarter, compared with a $1.25 billion profit during the same period in 2020. Revenue more than doubled to $27.8 billion in the period from $10.4 billion in the second quarter of 2020.