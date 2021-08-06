Duvora aims to be the top destination for luxury real estate video content
Los Angeles, CA: In the world of luxury real estate, home buyers demand a richer, more engaged experience when shopping for a new home. Startup Duvora launched its platform earlier this year with aims to become the "top destination for luxury real estate video content". Working together with some of the best video production companies, social media influencers and luxury real estate agents, Duvora showcases the best luxury homes for sale through high-quality video content.
