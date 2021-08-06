Cancel
NBA

Reggie Jackson turned strong postseason into two-year, $22 million deal from Clippers

By Brad Berreman
FanSided
 5 days ago

Reggie Jackson and the Clippers looked like an ideal fit, and after his strong postseason run he is coming back on a multi-year deal. The lingering big question over the Los Angeles Clippers is the status of Kawhi Leonard, who declined his player option but has not re-signed yet. But one piece of business is done now. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Reggie Jackson has agreed to return to the Clippers on a two-year, $22 million deal.

