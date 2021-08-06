Reggie Jackson turned strong postseason into two-year, $22 million deal from Clippers

The opening week of NBA free agency is an odd time of the offseason. Signings cannot become official until Friday, yet it feels as if the market is already cooling off. The negotiation period began Monday evening, and most of the top free agents are already spoken for. Agreements—both of the free-agent and trade variety—poured in almost immediately. Sign-and-trades have also played a significant role, being utilized to move players like Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Spencer Dinwiddie.