Reggie Jackson turned strong postseason into two-year, $22 million deal from Clippers
Reggie Jackson and the Clippers looked like an ideal fit, and after his strong postseason run he is coming back on a multi-year deal. The lingering big question over the Los Angeles Clippers is the status of Kawhi Leonard, who declined his player option but has not re-signed yet. But one piece of business is done now. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Reggie Jackson has agreed to return to the Clippers on a two-year, $22 million deal.fansided.com
