Easy Pan Fried Pacific Rockfish Recipe
Fish is one of those lovely proteins that generally cooks up pretty quickly. It's a great choice for dinner when you need a fast and easy recipe that tastes delicious. But what about when you're craving the crisp crunch of fried fish? Mixing batters and heating up a lot of oil is too much work most days. Thankfully, we have a solid alternative. This easy pan fried Pacific rockfish recipe is so simple all around. It takes less than 10 minutes to make, and delivers on the crisp, fried fish flavor.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0