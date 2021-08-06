Five undocumented immigrants have been detained

VICTORIA, Texas – A vehicle pursuit in Victoria’s city limits led to the detainment of five undocumented immigrants and the arrest of a teenager. On Friday, Aug. 6, at 7:06 a.m., a Victoria County Sheriff Office deputy sheriff was monitoring traffic near the 11000 block of U.S. 77 South. While monitoring, the deputy observed a gray 2017 Nissan Sentra traveling northbound. He observed the license plate displayed on the Nissan Sentra to be covered and not fully visible.