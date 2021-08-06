Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victoria, TX

Five undocumented immigrants have been detained

crossroadstoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA, Texas – A vehicle pursuit in Victoria’s city limits led to the detainment of five undocumented immigrants and the arrest of a teenager. On Friday, Aug. 6, at 7:06 a.m., a Victoria County Sheriff Office deputy sheriff was monitoring traffic near the 11000 block of U.S. 77 South. While monitoring, the deputy observed a gray 2017 Nissan Sentra traveling northbound. He observed the license plate displayed on the Nissan Sentra to be covered and not fully visible.

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Kingsville, TX
Victoria County, TX
Crime & Safety
Victoria County, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Victoria, TX
Society
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Victoria, TX
Victoria, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Victoria County, TX
Victoria, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detainment#El Salvador#Houston Police Department#Illegal Immigrants#Smuggling#Giselle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nissan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related

Comments / 3

Community Policy