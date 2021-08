In 1925, Langston Hughes composed his poem, “I, Too,” and it was published the following year in his first volume of poetry. Written in one of the most divisive decades in American history, the poem speaks to the pride Black citizens had in a tough era of discrimination. The short poem relates the passions and desire for freedom among Black people and is a call for equality. Hughes’ words finish with, “Then, besides, they’ll see how beautiful we are and not be ashamed. I, too am American.”