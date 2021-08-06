Kids can't get enough Squishmallows, the squeezably soft toys that are the new Beanie Babies
Nico Peralta is only 9 years old and but he’s got an addiction. His habit? Squishmallows. If you’ve never heard of Squishmallows, you likely don’t have a young child in your life. Or a tween, teen or even an adult who has fallen for these soft, squeezable, colorful and collectible plush toys that are as popular today as Beanie Babies were in the ’90s and Cabbage Patch Kids were a decade before that.www.expressnews.com
