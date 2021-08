There’s almost always some sort of construction going on around Disney World!. Recently, Disney has been sprucing up the parks and resorts in anticipation of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration which has resulted in some temporary closures that might impact your trip. That’s why, here at AllEars, we keep you up to date on all those closures, and today, we’re bringing you an update on everything that will be closed from August 9th to August 15th, 2021 for refurbishment!